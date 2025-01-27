January 27, 2025 at 6:49 pm

Walmart Shopper Said He Ran Into Some Problems At A Self-Checkout Lane

by Matthew Gilligan

Here we go again, folks…

It’s time for yet another self-checkout story from a TikTok viewer who had a bad experience!

This fella took to the social media network to complain about his experience at a Walmart store.

The man told viewers, “I scan the one on my left hand first, and I move it to the bag to my right, and the bag is a little bit further away than normal. So I drop it into the bag, and then the screen comes up saying, ‘Associate Needed.’”

The worker who arrived showed the man a video of himself checking out the item.

He explained, “It shows a video of me scanning one, and it said, ‘Possible Item Theft.’ I just said, ‘Yeah, I scanned one first and moved it to the bag. I didn’t realize it.’”

The man added, “And we were worried Big Brother was going to be the government.”

Check out the video.

@dadbodhistory

Big Brother is Watching.

♬ original sound – Dad Bod History

Here’s how viewers reacted.

Ugh….here we go again…

Who wants to live in this timeline?

