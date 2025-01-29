January 29, 2025 at 2:49 am

Walmart Shopper Said She’s Done From The Store Because Of The Interaction She Had With An Employee

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@disneygirl73

Customer service has gone bye-bye, my friends.

Well, at least it seems that way if you watch a lot of TikTok videos.

A woman named Julie posted a video and told viewers why she was unhappy about a recent shopping trip at a Walmart store.

Source: TikTok/@disneygirl73

Julie said she went shopping at Walmart and she went to a self-checkout register because she had about 15 items to buy.

After she rang herself up, she got an alert that a store associate needed to step in.

It turns out that she had 17 items and the system wouldn’t allow her to check out. Julie was annoyed because the self-checkout area wasn’t busy, but she decided to play by the rules and she asked the worker if she could put two items back.

Source: TikTok/@disneygirl73

The worker told her, “Nope, your whole order is canceled. Put everything back in your shopping cart. You have to go to one of the registers.”

Julie said, “Guess what I did? I left my cart.”

She added, “I won’t be shopping with you, Walmart, if that’s the way you’re gonna play the game.”

Source: TikTok/@disneygirl73

Take a look at the video.

@disneygirl73

#youhavetobekiddingme #walmart #selfcheckout

♬ original sound – Julie Ann 💕

Now let’s see what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Source: TikTok/@disneygirl73

Another individual shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok/@disneygirl73

And this person isn’t impressed with Walmart these days.

Source: TikTok/@disneygirl73

Why are they trying to make shopping more difficult…?

No one has time for that.

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter