Walmart Shopper Said She’s Done From The Store Because Of The Interaction She Had With An Employee

Customer service has gone bye-bye, my friends.

Well, at least it seems that way if you watch a lot of TikTok videos.

A woman named Julie posted a video and told viewers why she was unhappy about a recent shopping trip at a Walmart store.

Julie said she went shopping at Walmart and she went to a self-checkout register because she had about 15 items to buy.

After she rang herself up, she got an alert that a store associate needed to step in.

It turns out that she had 17 items and the system wouldn’t allow her to check out. Julie was annoyed because the self-checkout area wasn’t busy, but she decided to play by the rules and she asked the worker if she could put two items back.

The worker told her, “Nope, your whole order is canceled. Put everything back in your shopping cart. You have to go to one of the registers.”

Julie said, “Guess what I did? I left my cart.”

She added, “I won’t be shopping with you, Walmart, if that’s the way you’re gonna play the game.”

Why are they trying to make shopping more difficult…?

No one has time for that.

