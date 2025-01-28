Walmart Shopper Was Not Pleased When Someone Following Him In A Store Turned Out To Be An Employee

If you’re being followed around a store when you shop, just be aware that it might be an employee who’s tracking you, and not some random creep.

That’s what this shopper found out when he encountered a man who he thought was following him around a store turned out to be a “floorwalker,” or an undercover employee in plain clothes.

He said, “If you go to Walmart today, just be prepared to be followed by a floor walker. They’re gonna follow you in from the parking lot. Like this guy up here in the trench coat. Floorwalker is a job role in asset protection. In this job role they go undercover as customers.”

The man added, “Not only does he have to follow me in from the parking lot. But he has to follow me around in every single aisle.”

He kept running into the floorwalker around the store and, in the end, the man ended up being a cashier at the store.

He continued, “And if that isn’t bad enough, I ended up getting stopped at the door for almost 10 minutes because I wouldn’t show my receipt.”

The TikTokker added, “Wouldn’t it be a lot nicer if they were just scanning and bagging our groceries for us? Instead of following us around and watching us do the work. They got the customer doing all the work. While the employees are supervising us.”

Take a look at the video.

Here’s how viewers reacted.

One person asked a question.

This individual shared their thoughts.

And one person spoke up.

This phenomenon in stores is getting out of control…

Who even wants to go anymore?

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.