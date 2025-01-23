A TikTokker Talked About Why McDonald’s Is Involved In A Class-Action Lawsuit

If you can get in on the action when it comes to class-action lawsuits, more power to ya!

And here’s another one you might want to keep your eye on…

A woman who specializes in letting TikTok viewers know about class-action lawsuits posted a video and told folks why folks who eat McDonald’s breakfast might want to pay attention.

The woman said, “Have you ever purchased a McDonald’s breakfast combo, and when they ask you what you want to drink, you say orange juice, and then you see that price go up?”

She demonstrated that when Mickey D’s customers select orange juice with a meal, they get charged extra.

The woman said, “If this happened to you and you want to benefit, if this class action settles, head to the link in our bio and complete a short five-minute questionnaire.”

Might be worth a shot!

Check out the video.

A lot of lawsuits are flying around these days!

