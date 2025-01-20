Absent Father Always Neglected Their First Child, So When He Had A New Baby With Another Woman, Their First Child Was Determined To Not Let Him Know A Moment’s Peace

When you’ve spent your whole life trying to get noticed, it’s hard to watch someone else get all the attention.

That’s exactly what the person in this story felt when their chronically absent father divorced their mother and had a new baby with another woman.

So, determined to break the cycle of neglect, they gifted their new baby brother an arsenal of the loudest toys imaginable.

Read on for the full story!

Petty revenge on my dad and his fiancee My dad has always been the absent kind of father who never paid much attention to me or mom. Don’t get me wrong, he was never abusive, just kind of out there — free thinker, jazz musician by trade, and so on.

Soon, the family went through some difficult transitions.

He decided to divorce mom when I was 18, which would have been okay if he didn’t cheat on her multiple times and fail to mention that he had already filed for divorce. I guess you can imagine that receiving the divorce papers from a random postman one fine morning is not one of my fondest memories. So, my parents divorced. Mom was devastated, but everyone moved on.

The dad moved on and started a new family.

Dad married one of the singers he had cheated with prior to the divorce, and we just kind of let it go. A year ago, my dad and his now wife had a child, a small baby boy who I can proudly call my brother.

Soon the first child sees an opportunity for some petty revenge.

During some of the visits to their house, I noticed that my bro loves anything that makes a lot of noise — using all the toys given to him just to make a ruckus, be it wooden cubes or anything else. That is when a sinister thought was born in my head. It’s his first birthday tomorrow, and I got him a beautiful marching drum. Try not to pay attention to that!

Life with a baby is never quiet, but it’s about to get a whole lot louder.

What did Reddit think?

This commenter loves a good ulterior motive.

This new baby is destined to get into music. The louder the instrument, the better!

This commenter has another idea for a loud toy to gift the baby.

Of course, there are other options for headache-inducing toys.

While babies can’t understand ulterior motives, the message will be loud and clear for this absent dad.

Finally, something this dad won’t be able to tune out.

