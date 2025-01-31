An Applebee’s Manager Said They Were Drinking And Refused Them Service, So They Refused Her A Job When She Came Looking For One Months Later

In earth-shattering news, the person who wrote this story said that they are a bar/restaurant owner/manager and they went out to eat with other folks who hold the same positions…to Applebee’s.

Applebee’s Manager Shut Down. “20 or so years ago, 3 friends of mine and I went out to dinner. Keep in mind, we’re all bar/restaurant owners or managers. It was a Saturday evening around 7 pm. We arrive at Applebee’s and get told we have to wait. No big deal. We expected as much. We’re laughing and carrying on, but not in an obnoxious way. We are outside the restaurant, by the way.

We get called and sit, order drinks. We get told by the waitress and manager that we aren’t allowed to be served because we’d been drinking. We kinda looked at each other like it’s so kind of joke. The manager gives a big fake smile and tells us that company policy forbids the selling of alcohol to “obviously intoxicated” people. We know there’s no swaying her. We all get up without a word and go next door to Ruby Tuesdays. We got in, sit at the bar, drink sodas and wait for a table. We tell the bartender what happened. He gets his manager and we tell her the story. She says yeah, that’s about right for them. Don’t worry, you guys are sober, enjoy a drink on the house… Fast forward 3 months later, that Applebee’s closes down for whatever reason.

Fast forward a couple months later, the manager at Applebee’s who shut us down comes into my restaurant looking for a job. She doesn’t remember me, but I remember her. Coincidentally, one of the fellas from that night was in my place having a drink. We kinda smirk and I ask the lady her name, experience in the business, ask for a copy of her resume. I look it over snd very politely say to her, well, I’m sorry your place closed. You’d be a great addition to my establishment, except that you have a habit of turning potential customers away without letting them explain anything.

She looks at me like I have 4 heads. I remind her of the fateful evening. She claims to have no recollection of it, but asks for her resume back and bolts out the door. Moral of the story.. be careful who’s *** you kick on the way out, because you may have to kiss it on the way down.”

That’s karma for you!

Best of luck on your job search.

