An Old Lady Refused To Move For This Woman On The Bus, So She Made Sure She Had An Annoying Ride

Many old people are too insensitive to care.

This woman how she and her son rode a bus early in the morning.

She asked an old lady to scooch over so she could sit beside the stroller where his son was strapped in.

The woman refused, so she made sure she was inconvenienced by her decision.

Read the story below for all the details.

Me and my 3 yr old taking the bus. It’s early. Very early. The bus left at 5:05 AM. My son and I got on it with a big stroller.

This woman prefers to have his son strapped safely on his stroller while on the bus.

On these kinds of buses, there are two rows of seats. They allow for me to let my boy sit in the stroller whilst he and the stroller are strapped safely. One row is taken by a couple that has bags everywhere. On the other, there is a solo lady in her late 60’s.

She politely asked the old lady to move so she could sit with her son.

I asked, “Would you please jump up one row or hop in so I can sit with my son?” She just looked at me stupidly, so I honestly thought she was deaf since she didn’t answer. I tried raising my voice and point to my ears, making the universal “Can you hear?” sign. She then said, “No, take him on your lap.”

They had an argument, and the boy started crying non-stop.

A verbal argument that I handled as badly as her ensued. It was a bit much. All good. Have fun with my son. I knew how he would react, and he’s sitting litteraly 30 cm from her. He’s now been crying almost non-stop for 35 minutes.

She was glad that the woman experienced this kind of bus ride.

Even though it’s friggin’ anoying, I can’t help but love giving her the worst early bus ride ever. This is my stop. Thanks!

Let’s read the reactions of other people to this story.

Here’s an honest opinion from this user.

This one says earplugs are handy in this kind of situation.

Glad she wasn’t deaf, says this one.

While this one thinks it’s well deserved.

Finally, this user describes the son as being petty, too.

It sounds like a pretty revenge to everyone on the bus, not just to the old lady.

Sorry not sorry, I guess.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.