Annoying Kids Kept Bumping Into A Traveller While He Was Unwell, So He Lashed Out At Them. Now He’s Wondering If He Went Too Far.

AITA for yelling at a couple because of their kids at the airport Last year I 16M went backpacking across Europe with my mom 44 for three weeks. We hit a few countries and it was a lot of fun but towards the end of our trip we got sick.

I barely had a rash but my mom was hit bad with headaches fever nausea and patches of puffy red rashes/inflammation on her neck. We were a day from our return flight and our medical options in Rome weren’t great so we decided she’d see a doctor first thing when we got back.

She was extremely exhausted after such a long trip and worsening so by the time we got off our sixteen hour flight back to Cali she was practically a zombie. We were waiting in the line at customs for American citizens and right behind us was a couple with two kids. It was a long line so we were stuck with them for at least twenty minutes and their kids were going wild. The two little boys looked to be around four and seven.

They were screaming and running in and out of the line bumping into people and stepping over feet. The parents were unbothered and speaking casually with each other in Italian. This was really upsetting my mom as they ran into us the most and the screaming only exacerbated her headache.

Now I’m not very confrontational unlike my mother I would rather bite my tongue but seeing as she couldn’t say much it really bothered me. I kept telling myself I’d say something after one more time and one more time and eventually I boiled over, I whipped around looked them dead in the eyes and said “you speak English right?!” “Keep your kids in line!” I didn’t yell but I was loud and firm.

The mom just looked shocked, picked up her kids and that was the end of it. My mom tried to say stop right beforehand but didn’t say much after. It wasn’t until I told this story to my coworkers back at work that my boss said I sounded like a Karen and overreacted. I think I held it together remarkably well but what do you think?

For a little more context we later found out my mom had a staph infection and almost went septic, plus she has multiple preexisting conditions like cluster headaches, hyperthyroidism (her thyroid was removed) and sleep apnea. Added (I forgot) brain lesions from micro strokes and heart problems.

