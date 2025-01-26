Bad Parking Job Forced Driver To Squeeze Into Their Car, So They Took Matters Into Their Own Hands And Taught Them A Lesson

In icy weather, tempers can thaw faster than snow.

But one morning, a cramped parking space proved the perfect storm for a cold-hearted act of revenge.

Read on for the full story!

I souped their car One day, while living in the Midwest, we had a bad snowstorm and it was crazy cold.

So when one driver went out to the parking lot, they found an unwelcome surprise.

When I went to leave for work early in the morning, I found that someone had parked so close to me in my apartment complex’s parking lot that I had to climb through the passenger-side door to enter my car. In all my snow gear, I got snow everywhere. I was ticked.

So it was time to retaliate.

So, I took all the trash I could find in my car (minus receipts that could identify me) and threw it all over their car. Then, I opened my can of soup that I was taking for lunch and dumped it on their windshield.

The bad parker wouldn’t be cleaning this off so easily!

It looked like vomit, and since it was probably around 5°F out, it would have frozen to their windshield pretty quickly.

Midwest winters are unforgiving – and so is a scorned driver.

What did Reddit think?

Food-based revenge may be unorthodox, but it gets the point across.

No one likes a sticky surprise when they go to open their car door, but it’s what bad parkers deserve.

This commenter went a little more lethal.

Park too close? Get your car dinged.

The Midwest may be known for its hospitality, but that day, one driver got a chilly reminder to park with care.

Sometimes cold weather isn’t the only thing that bites.

