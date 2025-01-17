Bath & Body Works Customer Complained About The Store’s Candles

Inflation isn’t only affecting food and gas prices, friends…

A woman named Brittney posted a video on TikTok and put Bath & Body Works on blast because she wasn’t too thrilled with her recent candle purchase.

Brittney said, “Anyone else notice their Bath & Body Works candles burning quicker than normal?”

She told viewers she burned a candle for 4 hours and it was already halfway gone, meaning that the entire candle would probably only burn for 8 to 10 hours.

Brittney was clearly not cool with this timeframe and she wrote, “I think Bath & Body Works may be playing us y’all.”

Here’s the video.

And this is what viewers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Another viewer spoke up.

And this individual offered a good tip.

They have some explaining to do…

