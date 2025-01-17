January 17, 2025 at 10:49 am

Bath & Body Works Customer Complained About The Store’s Candles

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@_bybrittney

Inflation isn’t only affecting food and gas prices, friends…

A woman named Brittney posted a video on TikTok and put Bath & Body Works on blast because she wasn’t too thrilled with her recent candle purchase.

Source: TikTok

Brittney said, “Anyone else notice their Bath & Body Works candles burning quicker than normal?”

She told viewers she burned a candle for 4 hours and it was already halfway gone, meaning that the entire candle would probably only burn for 8 to 10 hours.

Source: TikTok

Brittney was clearly not cool with this timeframe and she wrote, “I think Bath & Body Works may be playing us y’all.”

Source: TikTok

Here’s the video.

@_bybrittney

I think Bath & Body Works may be playing us yall #bathandbodycandles #candlesale #bathandbodyworks

♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys – Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey

And this is what viewers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Source: TikTok

Another viewer spoke up.

Source: TikTok

And this individual offered a good tip.

Source: TikTok

They have some explaining to do…

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter