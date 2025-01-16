Buying A New Phone Can Be Exciting, But This TikToker Has Had Nothing But Problems And Is Begging For Help

Buying a new phone can be really exciting, and usually, providers like T-Mobile make it really easy.

This TikToker, however, worked with them for four hours and they finally sent her home with a phone that still didn’t work.

So, she made a video that is half complaining, and half asking for help. She starts out the video by saying, “Story time. I got my new iPhone 16, right? Beautiful. Let me tell you a story, I went to T-Mobile and I was like I want a new phone, they’re like sure, we’ll get you a new phone.”

Everything started out great, but it took a turn. She continued with her story, “So, I walk out of that store with a brand new iPhone 16. ZERO service on it. Zero service. They are like, “It might automatically work in the night.”

What? They should have never let her walk out with a phone that doesn’t work. That is their whole job!



This would be really frustrating. She does clarify that “The guys at the store were so nice, and they tried, and I was there for…I got out of work at 4 and I was there till 8 o’clock at night.”

So they seemed to really tried, but maybe they should have escalated it up the chain at that point.



Finally, she wraps up the video saying, “So, if anyone knows anything that has something to do with a SIM card, EIM card, help a girl out.”

I can’t believe is being so nice about this, I’d be really upset.

Maybe it is time to switch to another provider.

Here is someone saying that they did not activate the eSIM.

This person says to call customer service and get the IMEI registered.

This commenter says there is usually a delay and to try resetting the phone.

Getting a new phone should be fun, not frustrating!

