Car Expert Explained Why People Should Always Keep Shaving Cream In Your Car. -‘Let it set for about five minutes.’

A man named Ceith who is known for his car tips took to TikTok and told viewers why he thinks it’s a good idea to always keep a bottle of shaving cream in their cars all year long.

Ceith said that putting a dab of shaving cream on a rag and then rubbing it into a car’s side mirrors will clean them and get rid of hard water spots. He added that the shaving cream will “prevent them from fogging up and keep the rain from sticking to them.”

He also recommended using the same method on back-up cameras.

For the interior of a car, Ceith said, “If you just take the shaving cream and spray all over the spots, and you want to just spread it out all over all the hard-to-get spots, and let it set for about five minutes, and then just take a rag, and you want to scrub the whole area and get rid of all the shaving cream.”

