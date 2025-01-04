Classmate Bullies Him About His Brother Being In Jail, But Eventually He Gets Revenge By Reporting Him To The School

Family drama can be hard enough to deal with without school bullies making it even worse. Bullying shouldn’t be tolerated, but what’s worse is that sometimes the bully’s victims feels sorry for the bullies and doesn’t want to get them in trouble.

In today’s story, a teen who is bullied by some kids at school eventually speaks up, and now he feels guilty about it.

Let’s see how the story unfolds…

AITA for getting a classmate dropped in a competition and jeopardising his future after he made jokes about my mom The place I live is relatively affluent and there’s barely anyone in my school who isn’t upper middle class. Which makes me an outlier as I’m not very well off compared to them. People avoid me bcs of my family background. I know I have a pretty bad reputation, but I don’t get bullied per se, I just get ignored more which is fine I guess since my (16M) anxiety is really bad. I’m quite quiet and I don’t really talk to anybody in school.

People at school somehow found out about his family drama.

I had a bad year as my mom passed away and my brother was arrested so we’ve been struggling more than usual. I didn’t tell anyone about it except for like 2 people and the school. I don’t know how but people found out and word spreads around maybe through their parents. Last week people started asking me about it even though none of them ever talked to me before.

One student even brought up OP’s brother’s arrest in class.

So in one of my classes the teacher was talking about incarceration and this guy raised his hand and said “I think <>’s brother got arrested recently why don’t we ask him about his experience”. I was mortified and the teacher just said that it was highly inappropriate and shut it down. I left as soon as possible, but from what I heard he got scolded after that.

More kids came up to talk to him at lunch.

At lunch I usually sit with only one other person, and the next day that guy and all his friends came over and started asking me about my life. One of them brought up my mom and said that he was sorry for me but I should try to keep out of trouble and that he wouldn’t want me going down the same path as my brother. I know it sounds really harmless, but I don’t know I just know that they were trying to get back at me by acting condescending.

The kid from class made OP cry.

I was really mad at this point and told them to shut up. The same guy from class called me a mommy’s boy who couldn’t handle a joke, and I don’t know why but that really set me off and I started crying. And then they realised they had to back off and left.

OP’s friend had a suggestion…

After that I heard that they were spreading rumours that my mom was a hooker and some other disgusting stuff. I knew it was from them because they told my friend to his face. My friend told me I should report all of them for provoking me. The guy in my class who brought up my brother had really good grades and the school was planning on sending him to some competition. I knew that it would get him in a lot of trouble but I didn’t care at that point. So I followed my friends advice and reported all of them.

The kid that made fun of it now has to suffer the consequences.

A week later I found out that he was kicked out of the school team and wouldn’t be allowed to compete in any events for the next 6 months. This is genuinely a really harsh punishment and I didn’t expect it to be so serious. At first I felt a little satisfied which is bad I know but alot of people have been glaring at me for days and one of his friends confronted me and told me I had such a massive overreaction and jeopardised his future over this. I’m not sure whether what I did was justified and if I was overreacting. I’m sorry if this is very long.

OP’s not the one in the wrong. The kids at school are bullies, and they have to face the consequences for their actions.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted…

