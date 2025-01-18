Coin Jamming Issue Plagued An Apartment Complex, So One Tenant Set Up A Camera To Catch The Culprit. But Before Turning In The Evidence, They Returned The Penny To The Perpetrator To Send A Message.

Apartment living can sometimes bring out the strangest conflicts.

When one neighbor discovers a persistent coin jamming issue in their building, they find themselves taking a stand for apartment security, all while managing to play a little prank of their own.

Finally found a culprit for some nonsense A couple of neighbors have been jamming coins into the access doors of my apartment building.

I’ve been in regular contact with management about it and gotten approval for posting a security camera on my patio. Finally, I got one of them on video actively compromising the front door’s latch.

I will be sharing the footage with property management come Monday, but I wanted to give the guy at least one of his pennies back.

Couldn’t find any tape, so I sliced a delivery sticker that didn’t rip up the packaging it was attached to instead. The first one I found read “curbside pickup,” so I used that to stick his penny back onto his apartment door.

I plan to sit down with management either over the weekend or on Monday to report. They have been clear that they will address this issue if I can provide solid evidence, and I finally… FINALLY have some. I’m just glad I was able to give the guy his penny back; he clearly needs it more than I do.

The police should probably be informed too.

The culprit may be in a world of hurt now, but at least they’ll have a few cents to their name.

This petty revenge was worth a pretty penny.

