Couple Asks Mother-In-Law To Not Give Her Expensive Timeshares To Them In Her Will Because They’ll Cost $50k A Year To Maintain, But She Blows Up And Calls Them Ungrateful

For some people, inheritance feels more like a burden than a gift, especially when it comes with a hefty price tag.

So, what would you do if a family member insisted on leaving you something you didn’t want, knowing it would cost you nearly $10,000 a year? Would you accept and figure it out later? Or would you politely refuse, even though you thought it might hurt their feelings?

In the following story, a couple faces this exact situation. Here’s what’s going on.

AITA. MIL gifting us 5 timeshares in her will costing us $9500 annually. We asked her not to do this and she lost it. My mother-in-law is “gifting” us 5 timeshares in her will, the administrative amount of which will cost us $9500 annually. We are not interested in owning timeshares, nor are we interested in paying that much in admin costs. We asked an attorney, and he said it is expensive and a hassle to try to get rid of the timeshares, so we politely and respectfully asked MIL not to leave those to us in her will.

Here’s where she blows up at them.

She absolutely lost it and was extremely upset, saying we were ungrateful and that she is refusing to change her will. We asked if she would be willing to go ahead and transfer the timeshares to someone else before her death, but she refused. AITA?

Eek! It’s easy to see both sides, but that it a lot of money per year.

It’s nice that she considered leaving them to her kids, but if they don’t want them, she needs to figure something else out.

No one should be forced to take on such a large financial burden.

