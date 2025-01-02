Couple Attempts To Buy Lottery Tickets With Rolled Coins, But They Face Rejection Until They Break The Rolls Open To Pay

You would think that carefully rolled coins make transactions easier, not harder.

What would you do if every place you tried to use your rolled coins shut you down? Would you keep trying? Or would you finally snap?

In the following story, a couple’s plan to use rolled coins for lottery tickets spirals into an annoying series of rejections they didn’t see coming. Here’s how it played out.

“Rolled coins are not valid payment!” The first time my wife and I moved, we decided to do something “fun” with the change in our change jar and purchase scratch-off lottery tickets. We were from a small town in Kansas and did not have a “coin star” machine, so we figured it would be much less annoying for the businesses if we rolled the coins for them. We stopped by our bank to get a few of those paper coin tubes and then spent half an hour counting and rolling the change. We ended up with $10 in various denominations and were actually getting excited about purchasing 10 “Scratch ‘N’ Win” lottery tickets. Armed with our bagful of coins, we drove to the local gas station.

The first two ladies were very polite and friendly, even though they couldn’t help.

Unfortunately, they would not accept the coins in rolled form. The lady was helpful, though, and suggested we go to a bank and exchange the coins for bills. Since it was just after 4:30, our bank was closed, but there was another bank next to the gas station. Once at the bank, we asked if they wouldn’t mind swapping out the coins for cash. The lady said they could, but since we didn’t have an account with them, they were going to charge a fee. The “fee” was… you guess it… $10. So, on to option 3… we drove to the local grocery store (which had a bank inside it). We figured this was the best of both worlds: they have a bank AND sell lottery tickets. Once it was our turn in line, we asked to purchase the lottery tickets.

Frustrated, they broke the rolls open.

Once again, it was another company that didn’t accept rolled coins as payment. Instead of being helpful like the lady at the gas station or apologetic like the lady at the bank, she was quite rude and snapped at us, “Rolled coins are not valid payment!” Please imagine the satisfying sound of 4 rolls of pennies being broken open on her counter.

