Couple Wants To Start Their Own Holiday Traditions, So They Tell Family They’re Skipping Christmas. Now They’re Being Told They’re Ruining The Family’s Holiday Plans.

When a newlywed couple decided to spend their first Christmas at home, they thought a pre-holiday visit would smooth things over with their families.

Spoiler: it didn’t.

AITA for telling my family that my wife and I are not spending Christmas with them? My (27M) wife (26F) and I live 3 hours from our parents and we recently got married. We talked about wanting to spend Christmas Eve/Christmas Day at home this year to start our own traditions and spend time together. We told our parents that we were going to come home the weekend before Christmas to spend some time with the families instead of on Tuesday/Wednesday this year.

Nothing like a pre-Christmas family get-together.

Really we would like to do our own thing, see Christmas lights, presents, cocktails, football, movies instead of doing the same old traditions and sleeping in our childhood bedrooms and being away from home. This did not go over well and now I feel like they are just going to be bitter when we are there on the 21st/22nd. Are we ruining Christmas?

Was it selfish, or just the start of something new? Reddit doesn’t seem anything wrong with their decision.

This person says this is what getting older looks like.

This person says just wait til kiddos are in the mix.

This person says it’s all totally normal.

All they wanted for Christmas was some peace…instead, they got family drama.

