Customer Said A Car Dealership Tried To Significantly Raise Her Car Payment After She Bought It

A woman named Dani posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about the shady experience she went through after buying a car at a dealership.

Dani said she went to a dealership to get a used car for her parents. She got a 2018 car with 50,000 miles on it, and the car payments were supposed to be $280 per month.

But later, someone at the dealership called Dani and said they had to up the monthly payment to $418.

Dani said, “I’m like, ‘No, it’s not. ‘You told me $280. No one said anything about the financing not being approved already. No one told me a thing about it. I’m not paying $418, or whatever the hell it is.’”

Dani posted a follow-up video and said that she was able to get the car financed under the original terms.

She said about the agreement she made at the dealership, “I didn’t read it very well, I guess, but I went back and read it and I still didn’t understand it. And it just goes to show that I need to read things better and ask questions more, and that’s fine.”

