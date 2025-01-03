Dad Suggests Neighbor’s Son Play With Kids His Own Age After A Falling Out Over A Hurtful Comment, And It Leads To A Disagreement And Worry About An Upcoming Sleepover

Growing up can strain childhood friendships, especially when kids are at different stages of life.

What would you do if your child’s friend began resenting their differences? Would you encourage them to work it out? Or would you step in and suggest they play with kids their own age?

In the following story, one father finds himself in this very predicament. Here’s what happened.

AITA for suggesting to a dad that his son play with kids his own age? My son Josh is 12, and the neighbor boy Colton is 10. We’ve lived next door for four years. Josh is obviously hitting puberty and pushing boundaries, and his friendship with Colton is changing, and he treats him more like a little brother than an equal friend. I can tell Colton is starting to resent it. They had a falling out today when one of Josh’s middle school friends asked Colton why he still wears cartoon underwear, and Colton asked why he was stupid.

Drama between the boys led to a disagreement between their dads.

Josh told his friend to leave Colton alone because he was still in elementary school (Colton is a 4th grader, and Josh is a 6th grader). That hurt Colton’s feelings, and he stormed out. His dad asked what happened, and I told him what I knew. He said he didn’t like his son coming home crying. I said I wouldn’t either, but maybe it’s time for your son to play with kids in his grade. He then accused me of saying Josh was more “sophisticated” than Colton. I said there is very little that’s sophisticated about a 12-year-old boy, but if it’s causing issues, then it shouldn’t be surprising.

Here’s where the problem lies.

Later I found out that Josh texted Colton to say he was sorry his friend upset him and still wants to be friends. However, he’s tired of it. I am concerned because my son is having a sleepover on Friday with Colton and two middle school friends. I want my night to be drama-free. I’m a single dad and want to space out and eat Oreos and not deal with crying, 10-year-old boys. AITA?

Eek! This is awkward, but it seems he was actually looking out for the neighbor’s son.

Let’s see how the fine folks over at Reddit feel about this situation.

Agree. It’s his son’s choice who is his friend.

Here’s someone who grew up with older kids.

Great point.

Exactly. Even older kids can fight with each other – it’s part of being a kid.

The dad meant well, but he really needs to stay out of it.

Kids are great at figuring things out, and a two-year age difference isn’t that big of a deal, so everything should be fine.

