Doctor Asks Teenager If Parents Smoke Inside, So She Tells The Truth And Upsets Her Mother In The Process

As kids, most of us are taught to always tell the truth.

So, what would you do if your doctor asked a question that could get your parents in trouble? Would you lie? Or would you tell them what you know?

In the following story, one teenager faces this exact dilemma, and her mother is not happy with the outcome. Here’s how it went down.

AITA for telling my doctor my parents smoke inside? I’m 16 and went to a check-up appointment today. This was my first time meeting this doctor, and he asked all the regular questions. Then he asked if my parents smoke inside, I said yes because they do smoke weed in their room with the door open everyday.

She told the truth but now feels like she did the wrong thing.

I was always told not to lie to doctors, so I told the truth. When I got home, my mom yelled at me and asked if I even wanted to live with her, and she refused to speak to me. I feel like I did the wrong thing. AITA?

Eek! It’s easy to see both sides of this, but lying is never a good option.

Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit have to say about this story.

It’s always best to tell the truth.

If the mother has such an issue with her child being honest about her smoking, she should quit or do a better job hiding it from her kids.

