Employee Challenges Outdated Dress Code Policies And Pushes Employer To Adopt Modern Business Casual Standards

Workplace dress codes can feel like a relic from another time, especially when they’re overly strict or impractical.

Imagine being required to wear pantyhose or a tie at a job where no one even sees you. Would you quietly comply? Or would you challenge the policy, risking conflict but potentially creating change?

In this story, an employee takes on a rigid dress code head-on and ends up transforming the company’s policy for good. Here’s how it all unfolded.

Got my employer to loosen their dress code I worked for the medical insurance company with a shield of blue as my first real job after college. They had a 1950s dress code, such as women having to wear pantyhose and skirts or dresses. Men had to wear slacks, not jeans. Men’s dress code also said dress in a shirt with a tie and a jacket, or sweater. I wore bow ties just to be different, but I got a talking-to from my boss, who was, by the book, ex-military. So the next day, I came in wearing slacks and a light sweater. I didn’t have to wait more than a half hour before I got called into the office, and the yelling started. I just stand there until he finally takes a breath, and I tell him I’d like to see the dress code. He gets mad and sends me to HR. I had a long talk with HR, and I told them to read the dress code to me. They say they are going to write me up. I tell them they have that right, but I will contact the Department of Labor and report them. I point out the commas: dress shirt with tie and jacket, OR sweater.

Here’s where the real fight began.

They give me some crap about that not being what it means. They gave me a warning, so I returned to work and wrote a letter to the Department of Labor after calling them. I was also in the clerical union and gave them a call. I continued to wear light sweaters every day, got sent to HR for a warning that turned into being written up, and then threatened to be fired. One note: I was not in a job that had any face-to-face dealings with the public, so only my co-workers saw how I was dressed. The Union got involved with the state, and meetings were held. During this time, I was constantly getting the stink eye from my boss, who was not allowed to discipline me without a union rep present. In the end, the old-school dress code was thrown out and replaced with “business casual.”

