His Family Members Keep Demanding Gifts For Christmas, So This Brother Bows Out Of Annual Trip So He Doesn’t Have To Deal With Their Greediness

For one man, Christmas drama isn’t about tinsel or turkey—it’s about the relentless pressure to give gifts he doesn’t want to give.

When his family issued an ultimatum, he opted out of the annual celebration altogether.

Read on for the story.

AITA for stepping out of the Xmas family trip because of their constant fits over gifts? This is the situation here. As per nearly every year, we make a Christmas trip to meet with my extended family and celebrate it. I (M33) am not much of a gift giver, and I actually don’t mind not getting any gifts at all. But, the problem at hand comes when my sister (F40) and my mother (F69) enter the scene. I still get some gifts from them, but they always seem to make a fuzz when I don’t gift them back.

Well, isn’t it better to give than to receive?

This is an issue that has been happening over the latest years. And yesterday, my sister and my mother, in addition to some other relatives sat me down and they gave me an ultimatum. Either I show them that I care for them by giving them all gifts when we make the trip or they would tell the whole family to take drastic measures. This isn’t the first time my family throws a fit because I don’t give them any gifts (and they haven’t given me less gifts over the years). I just told them that if this is how they would do things, then I would not make the trip with them, then left.

Hmmm…

Today, my phone has been blown with Whatsapp messages and missed calls. All the messages so far go along the lines that I’m being selfish and greedy, and that I’m hurting them all because I don’t care for them at all. I haven’t grabbed the phone at all as a result. For additional context, I live alone, my current job is moderately well paid, and maybe I could afford them a couple gifts. But the problem is that this is the same drama, the same guilt-tripping and this basically defuses any desire from me of giving out any gifts. AITA?

Is he standing up for himself or ruining the holiday spirit?

Reddit has some strong opinions…mostly that he is the AH.

This person says the situation is simple…

This person says obviously his family is upset with him.. Like, hello.

This person asks if he can at least TRY.

Looks like he’s giving up on family…and the Christmas spirit.

It’s high time they returned the favor.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.