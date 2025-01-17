Grandparents Feel Snubbed After New Parent Expresses Exhaustion From Constant Family Visits

A growing family can be an exciting thing — but there’s no doubt that it can also be stressful.

AITA for asking my parents not to stay with us for Christmas After living on the other side of the country from my parents for a decade and only seeing them once or twice a year, we recently moved ~ a 6-hour drive from them.

A shorter distance, however, meant visits would happen much more often.

We had a baby in January, who is their only grandchild, and they are OBSESSED with her and understandably want to see her a lot. They came to visit us in January, March, April, and June. We visited them in August, and then — due to a natural disaster situation — had to evacuate our house for a month and lived with them for most of October.

Then they came to visit us for Thanksgiving, and now they are planning to visit for Christmas. I’m super grateful my kid has grandparents who love her so much and was very grateful that they took us in and were so generous in October. But I really enjoy my alone time, and this past year has been a lot of together time for me. Our house isn’t big and when they visit, we’re basically hanging out together if they’re awake. Our very reactive dog is constantly barking — which causes stress with waking the baby up, etc.

This is our first Christmas with our baby, and I really want to just relax and not host guests. But when I asked my dad to stay somewhere else or potentially visit another time, his feelings were hurt.

He wants to spend Christmas with his grandchild and doesn’t want to spend money to stay somewhere else when we have a guest bedroom. AITA for asking them not to stay here?

