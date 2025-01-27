Great Aunt Criticizes Teen’s Family At Dinner, So He Defends Them By Calling Out Her Own Daughters’ Failures

Sometimes, all it takes is one uninvited opinion to ruin a whole meal.

What would you do if a family member constantly criticized your household while acting like their own family was perfect? Would you bite your tongue to keep the peace? Or would you speak up and set the record straight?

In today’s story, one teenager finds himself in this very predicament and decides he can no longer stay quiet.

Here’s how it all went down.

AITA for telling my grandma’s sister she should stop caring about our family and take a look at her daughters? I (17M) live with my mum (49f), my dad (50m), my grandma (79f), and my little sis (14f). Since my mum and dad work all day, grandma has decided to do the chores while me and my sis are at school. This has been going on for years. In the last couple of months, I’ve noticed she’s getting a bit tired, so I finish chores after school so she can sleep a bit. That fatigue is often shown in various arguments with my mum.

This is where the problem really started.

Grandma often takes advice from her sister (83F), who has 2 daughters, let’s call them Jenny (53F) and Megan (46F), who tells her to dump her and leave for the village to live with her and her daughters.

My dad always says that grandma’s sister and her daughters are the worst part of our family tree, and honestly, I agree they are spoiled and really bad people who have done some immoral things to other members of their family. During a family table, my grandma moaned a bit about having to cook all alone when mum had her day off and was sleeping until noon. Then her sister said, “I told you to leave those ungrateful people. They don’t appreciate what you’ve done for them, unlike my daughters, who are an example of children raised right.” At this moment, I couldn’t hold my anger.

Angry, he let her have it.

I stood up, looked her dead in the eye, and told her, “Are you really saying this? For your information, we are all grateful for her presence not only because she does the chores but because she grew my mum, me, and my sibling with values and morals, unlike you and your daughters. Have you wondered why Jenny got divorced twice or why Megan can’t even find a job? You didn’t do as good of a job as you think raising your daughters. You have no right to call us like that in our house at our table.” Dad told me to go to my room, so I left. I overheard my grandma’s sister saying I wasn’t raised right, but my parents defended me. After she left, Dad said I was right and apologized for not interrupting earlier, while Mum said I shouldn’t have done this. I do think I did the right thing by defending my family and putting her in her place. AITA?

Wow! It sounds like he meant well, but that takes a lot of nerve.

Let’s take a look at how Reddit readers feel about this story.

