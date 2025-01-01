He Asked His Dad To Stop Chewing With His Mouth Open, But After His Dad Yelled At Him He Went To His Mom’s House

Most people can’t stand the sound of someone chewing with their mouth open.

AITA for leaving dinner when being told to? I came home from college for thanksgiving and had thanksgiving with my father. This did not occur during Thanksgiving day. A couple days after we were eating together at the dinner table.

My father, who was next to me, was eating with his mouth open and smacking his lips obnoxiously. I took a deep breath because I knew if I hadn’t I’d be rude. When something’s bothering me I tend to overreact so I took a second and then asked him “Dad, could you please chew with your mouth closed? It’s bothering me.” I made sure to ask in a soft tone so I didn’t get misinterpreted as rude.

My father then responded “**** off, eat somewhere else if you don’t like it.” It shocked me for a moment because I really didn’t expect him to say that. I got up, took care of my plate. Then I drove to my mother’s house and stayed at her home for the night. AITA? I really don’t think so, but my father’s wife said I should have never said anything to begin with. I do think I may have overreacted with leaving his house all together.

It breaks my heart that he feels wrong to seek respect and leave toxicity.

I don’t know why he would find it offensive, but okay.

It sounds like his dad is just like this. Not worth it.

Ew my sister had a friend who ate like this. Disgusting.

That’s the impression I got. He sounds awful.

It’s hard, but sometimes you need to walk away for good.

No one should scream at their kid for a reason like this.

