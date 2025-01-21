Her Camp Counselors Tied Up Everyone’s Shoes As A Prank, And A Kid Pretended They Destroyed Her Hearing Aid

Pranks are a delicate matter.

They can so easily go wrong and they’re not always appropriate.

But a lot of people have the means to make someone pay for a prank.

Check out how this kid owned her camp counsellors.

Pulled a revenge prank I’m deaf and wore a hearing aid. At camp we were supposed to be playing a game so the leaders had us tie our shoes to each other sitting in a circle on the ground. There was about 20 of us.

See the problem unfold here.

It turned out to be a prank by the leaders, they ambushed us with hoses and water guns. We couldn’t get away quickly because of the tied shoes. I didn’t get too wet and went into protective mode keeping my hearing aid dry (they are not waterproof!) I thought revenge right away and went into drama queen mode crying that my hearing aid got wet and I can’t hear.

After this, they’ll second guess pulling this prank again.

The leaders panicked and I let them panic for an hour. I mentioned that it costs $10,000 (realistically $500) to replace it and did a whole lot of crying. When I had enough, I turned on my hearing and said ‘gotcha! Think again about pranking me’ and walked out.

Here is what folks are saying.

That sounds stressful!

That’s inhumane. My goodness.

Haha! Let it percolate.

I hope everyone respects that.

Fingers crossed. How old were they, 12? They should be fired.

They deserved it.

But man I bet they were freaking out!

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.