January 20, 2025 at 7:49 pm

Her Camp Counselors Tied Up Everyone’s Shoes As A Prank, And A Kid Pretended They Destroyed Her Hearing Aid

by Ashley Ashbee

Source: Pexels/Frans van Heerden/Reddit

Pranks are a delicate matter.

They can so easily go wrong and they’re not always appropriate.

But a lot of people have the means to make someone pay for a prank.

Check out how this kid owned her camp counsellors.

Pulled a revenge prank

I’m deaf and wore a hearing aid.

At camp we were supposed to be playing a game so the leaders had us tie our shoes to each other sitting in a circle on the ground.

There was about 20 of us.

See the problem unfold here.

It turned out to be a prank by the leaders, they ambushed us with hoses and water guns.

We couldn’t get away quickly because of the tied shoes.

I didn’t get too wet and went into protective mode keeping my hearing aid dry (they are not waterproof!)

I thought revenge right away and went into drama queen mode crying that my hearing aid got wet and I can’t hear.

After this, they’ll second guess pulling this prank again.

The leaders panicked and I let them panic for an hour.

I mentioned that it costs $10,000 (realistically $500) to replace it and did a whole lot of crying.

When I had enough, I turned on my hearing and said ‘gotcha!

Think again about pranking me’ and walked out.

Here is what folks are saying.

That sounds stressful!

Source: Reddit/Petty Revenge

That’s inhumane. My goodness.

Source: Reddit/Petty Revenge

Haha! Let it percolate.

Source: Reddit/Petty Revenge

I hope everyone respects that.

Source: Reddit/Petty Revenge

Fingers crossed. How old were they, 12? They should be fired.

Source: Reddit/Petty Revenge

They deserved it.

But man I bet they were freaking out!

