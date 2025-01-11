Her Coworker Wants Her Shift Again And Claims Her Husband Will Be Fired And They’d Have To Move, But She Says No Because She’s Tired Of All Her Excuses

Moms easily sympathize with other moms. It’s hard work and stressful, so it’s only natural to want to help a fellow mom.

See why the mom in this story is asking herself how she can say no to a fellow mom who’s in a bad situation.

AITA for refusing to give my coworker my only early shift day? I work four closing shifts and one early day, while my coworker works four early days and one late shift. She has tried to change my early days for a while. I have tried to accommodate her schedule multiple times.

But it’s complicated.

She has to rush home to care for her daughter while her husband works night shifts and they have no family help for childcare. I told her already that I wasn’t going to change my days anymore, as I have things to do as well and have a toddler myself. Recently, she came to me and said she needed my early day. I thought she wanted to change my early day to a different one so she could get home on time, but she told me she wanted to work only early shifts, meaning she wanted my early day and for me to have closing shifts Monday through Friday.

Then a lot of guilt and pressure get thrown into the mix.

I told her no, but then she explained that her husband’s job asked him to work an extra day, and if he didn’t, he was going to get fired. Essentially, if I don’t change my days, her husband will end up without a job and she might have to rent her house to afford living if that happens. I have a kid myself and no family to help, so I had to resort to daycare. Am I in the wrong for saying no to accommodate her needs?

Here is what people are saying.

It’s unfair and kind of sketchy that she’s trying to blame it on her.

I wouldn’t say it sounds fake, but it certainly isn’t okay to lay on a guilt trip.

Good question. Maybe she is not in management’s good books.

I didn’t get this, either. It sounds like she’s putting more pressure on OP than her husband!

It’s not a war. Ease up. But yes, you have your own life to worry about.

Now that I think of it, this mom may be lying…

