Her Dad Is Marrying The Woman That Caused His Divorce, And His Daughter Isn’t Sure If She Should Go To The Wedding Or Not

When parents get divorced because of an affair, kids often side with the parent who was cheated on and turn against the cheating parent.

In today’s story, it’s a little more complicated because one of the kids actually likes her dad’s mistress and became pretty good friends with her long before she knew about the affair.

Now, she’s conflicted about whether or not to go to her dad’s wedding.

AITA for wanting to go to the wedding of my father and his fiancee who cheated on my mother? When I (F17) was born, my mother was diagnosed with a brain tumor. One of her symptoms was mood swings and reduced ability to judge her actions. I was just a baby and she couldn’t take care of me, so I moved in with my grandparents. My father had his own business and that took up a lot of his time. My mother’s only company was my older brothers who were over 12 years old.

Until the age of 10 I lived with my grandparents. They had a neighbor named Alice who considered me her daughter. She took me to school, bought me gifts, taught me other languages, gave me advice and traveled with me. I rarely saw my mother, so Alice became my mother figure.

After many surgeries and chemotherapy my mother was finally saved. It was difficult for me to move into her house, I barely knew her. Every day I called Alice and at least once a week she would take me to her house or some fun outing. Sometimes my mother tried to cut off our contact and this made me very resentful.

When I was 12 years old, my father filed for divorce. The only reason he was still married was my mother’s illness. Soon after, he announced that he was dating Alice. According to my mother and older brothers, the two had been having an affair for over 10 years. I remembered the times my mother had been jealous of my relationship with Alice and I thought things made sense.

Despite everything, I haven’t walked away from Alice and she’s my best friend. I started going on trips with her and my dad. The relationship with my mother took a turn for the worse and I was constantly scolded for liking Alice so much. Since then I’ve tried to pay more attention to my mother and show more love. I know your life was hard and I try to make up for lost time and things were going well.

Last week my father announced his engagement to Alice. He invited me and my brothers Luke (M29) and Simon (M31). Both declined the invitation, but I accepted. My brothers were furious with me. They said I was being a jerk for celebrating a wedding that came out of a betrayal of our mother.

I asked my mom how she would feel if I went to the wedding, and she said she would feel betrayed and doesn’t know how our relationship would bounce back after that. I really want to be present at the wedding, I love Alice like a second mother. I would feel like a jerk if I didn’t go to the wedding, but I also feel like a jerk if I go to the wedding. AITA?

It’s too bad her dad put her in this situation. It sounds like she’ll feel bad no matter what she does.

