Her Daughter-In-Law Makes Every Conversation About Her And Is Highly Emotional, So She Told Her Off In Front Of The Family

It’s hard to hear a story about a beloved pet passing, but most of us don’t react the way this person did.

That said, most people try to be sympathetic when another person is in pain.

See why the woman in this story is fed up with her daughter-in-law, though, and has no more time for her dramatics.

Check it out.

AITA for Telling My Daughter-in-Law “OMG, Not Everything is About You” When She Got Emotional Over a Cat? I have had ongoing issues with my daughter-in-law. She tends to make a lot of situations about her, even when it doesn’t seem appropriate. Really she is very sensitive and it happens almost every evening. She and my son have been married for five years and, while I’ve tried to get along with her, this habit is becoming harder to deal with.

Here comes a particularly insufferable occasion.

Recently, during a family gathering, we were talking about our old family cat. This cat has been gone for 12 years. She has never met this cat and I don’t even think she has seen a picture of her. The conversation was lighthearted, with us sharing fond memories of the cat, mostly about how dumb she was (she was an orange cat and had a single brain cell). Out of nowhere, my DIL started crying and talking about how she how sad it was that the cat is gone. She got really emotional and the whole conversation shifted to comforting her. People were either trying to get her to calm down and standing around confused/uncomfortable.

Enough was enough.

This has happened before and multiple people have brought it up. Usually she ends up crying and my son is very overprotective of her at this point. I think she has cried at almost every event. In the moment, I was frustrated and said, “OMG, not everything is about you. You didn’t even know the cat.” My son immediately got defensive and told me I was being insensitive and she started crying harder and now both of them are upset with me. My son thinks I was a jerk and need to apologize. AITA for saying that when she got emotional over a cat?

Here is what people are saying.

She sounds emotional immature or traumatized. She needs therapy.

I thought it sounded manipulative, too.

I think OP’s intention was to motivate her to stop manipulating, but I’m afraid it likely made it worse.

It can be hard to tell if someone is genuine or not.

Kids stop speaking to their parents over things like this.

This sounds awkward.

For everyone.

