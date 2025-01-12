Her Family And Friends Came To Her Graduation, But Didn’t Bother To Watch Her Get Her Diploma. Now She’s So Upset That She Doesn’t Want To Do Anything After Besides Go Back To Her Room.

I communicated several times throughout the ceremony and messaged them a couple times leading up to our row getting called to the stage and they still missed it.

I graduated and my family, boyfriend, and friends totally missed me walking on stage.

Then she gets super disappointed.

They said they’ll just watch me walk out the stadium and they missed that too… I have also messaged them and told them when I was walking out and where.

Plus I messaged them again when I was getting close to walking in front of their bleachers’ section. And they missed it because they left soon as they saw other students being released.

We all found each other outside the stadium and by this time, the place I wanted to go to will close in 35 minutes and it is 20 minutes away.

They wanted to take pictures and I asked if we can do it later.

They said they wanted to take pictures with the decor so I said okay.

We waited since there were a lot of people.