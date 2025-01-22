Her Friend Wanted Sympathy After Her Boyfriend Walked Out, But She Got Brutal Honesty And An “I Told You So” Instead

They say the right timing can soften the blow of any harsh truth.

But when one friend chooses the worst time to lecture her friend after a breakup, it ends up causing more harm than help.

AITAH FOR TELLING MY FRIEND “I TOLD YOU SO” WHEN SHE TOLD ME HER BOYFRIEND LEFT HER WHEN HE FOUND OUT SHE WAS PREGNANT ? I (25F) have a friend (25F) — let’s call her Amber — and her boyfriend Jack (27M). Amber is three months pregnant, and Jack left her the moment he found out.

I tried to warn her when they first started dating. I kept telling her to be careful with him and not to get pregnant by him. I even told her that he already has a kid he doesn’t take care of.

But she just kept saying that he truly loves her and that one day they’re going to get married. I tried to support her — that’s until I received a call from her when I was leaving work.

She was hyperventilating, telling me she found out she was pregnant. When she tried to tell Jack the happy news, they both got into a heated argument. Jack broke up with her as he angrily packed his stuff and left her apartment.

I tried to comfort her as I quickly drove to her favorite food place, buying her favorite food, and made my way to her apartment.

I let her vent, but I told her she shouldn’t be surprised since I tried to warn her. She started calling me an AH and a horrible friend as she kicked me out of her apartment.

She went crying to our mutual friends, and now they’re calling me an AH too. They’re saying I’m heartless because I wasn’t considering that she’s pregnant and now possibly a single mother. So, AITAH?

While she may have been right about the situation, right after the breakup probably wasn’t the best time to rub it in her friend’s face.

This commenter, very much siding with her friend, can’t help but be sarcastic.

But this commenter thinks her friend should have known better. After all, the signs were all there.

This friend also needs to take responsibility for her role in all the drama.

Some friendships thrive on brutal honesty, but it would seem some friends would prefer you just stay quiet.

No one likes an “I told you so.”

