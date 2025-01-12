Her Parents Were Toxic Towards Her Throughout Her Childhood, So She’s Staying At A Hotel When She Visits. Now Her Parents Are Furious That She Won’t Stay With Them.

Grudges are no joke. Resentment never really goes away, especially when family is involved.

AITA for telling my parents that I don’t want to live with them during visits I grew up in a very toxic environment in my home. My parents got married young and my mother got pregnant with me within the year of their marriage. They were definitely not ready for a child and they didn’t live near any family.

It did not make for a happy home.

My mother had to leave the job to take care of me and she has hated my father ever since for that which created a super toxic environment growing up. Every argument ended with the fact that she had to give up her career and how miserable life has become since then. She would say some pretty harsh stuff to me too regularly, blaming me for everything that is wrong in her life. I moved out as soon as I turned 18 and pretty much only visited for holidays.

And here is where she stops the cycle of misery.

I have stayed with them whenever I visit for holidays but this year my husband and I decided to stay separately because we don’t want our one year old to be around all the daily arguments and blame game. My parents and cousins have called me a jerk for saying that. They say it is just for a week, that I only visit them during this Christmas and that we spend all the other holidays with my husbands family. I don’t what to do anymore, pretty much every family member of mine is on my parents side.

