Her Roommates Decided To Buy A Vase Without Her Involvement, So She Refused To Pay Her Part Even Though It’s Only $3

No one likes feeling excluded, especially by the people they share a home with.

When her roommates left her out of the plans but included her in the bill, it was the lack of consideration — not the cost — that stung the most.

Read on for the full dilemma.

AITA for refusing to pay for a house item my roommates bought without consulting me? I live with three roommates, and the other day, they all went out to the mall to hang out without even inviting me. I was left at home alone, and honestly, it made me feel kind of left out.

But then her roommates had an audacious request.

Later, when they came back, they sent a message in our group chat saying they bought a flower vase for the house and wanted to split the cost four ways, including me.

She’s left wondering how in the world this is her responsibility.

The thing is, I wasn’t part of the decision, and they didn’t even bother asking me if I was okay with it.

After all, she still feels the sting of being excluded.

It’s only $3, so it’s not about the money, but I feel like it’s unfair since I wasn’t included in any of this.

I see them as friends, so it hurt that no one even thought to invite me or ask my opinion. AITA if I refuse to pay?

The money was trivial, but the message the situation sent wasn’t.

What did Reddit think?

Splitting costs down the middle is rarely as fair as some make it seem.

This user offers a potential script for the excluded roommate to use to help stand their ground.

The roommates should really be aware of the crux of the issue.

This commenter agrees there are much deeper issues at play here.

It wasn’t about a vase; It was about feeling like a stranger in your own home.

A shared space should come with shared consideration.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.