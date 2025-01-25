Homeowners Called 911 For His Neighbors Huge Screaming Matches, So Now They’re Trying To Get Back At Them With Their Inventive Lawn Care

It’s good to know that you can call for an ambulance, fire or police, but it can make things weird around your neighbors.

Weird is an understatement in this story.

See why this person is getting artistic with his lawn after a dispute with his neighbor.

Weird lawn patterns My neighbors are mad at me, most likely because I called the cops on them while they were having a screaming argument that I could hear through the shared wall. In my defense, I’d heard them several (read that as at least once a week) times before and I’d never done anything, but this time I heard one of them scream “Somebody call 911!”

But the drama has just begun.

So I did. They’ve been quiet since. Our houses share a wall and a strip of lawn between us. It’s not very wide, so whenever one of us is mowing the grass, normally we just mow the whole strip, since it only takes about 10 minutes. Since the whole cop calling debacle, they’ve only mowed their “half” of the strip.

So he rewarded them in a very visible way.

If they want to be petty, I can be pettier. After all, I put up with their screaming matches for a long time. So, if they mow vertical, I go horizontal (or vice versa). The resulting mismatch of patterns in the grass is quite bizarre to look at. It’s extremely petty because I know the neighbors like everything to look nice and neat and I know that the mismatch lawn stripes drive them crazy.

Here is what folks are saying.

I like the technical details.

Spoken like an expert.

Haha! No.

That’s cute! Not sure an adult would get away with that.

You’ve done this before, haven’t you?

We had bad neighbors and my dog pooped on their lawn.

My mom said she was tempted to leave it, but she picked it up.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.