His Ex-Girlfriend Told People He’s Being Abusive And Spread Other Rumors About Him, So He Came Up With A Genius Plan To Get Back At Her

I got my ex gf excluded from the work environment because she bad-mouthed me after we broke up For clarification I was 20 when this happen and I’m also a male who treats everyone the best I can. When I started my first job while studying for a degree, I met this woman who is a jerk. We started to hit on each other, and everything went well. She had an abusive BF, then they broke up. So we started dating (that dating time was like 1 day, LOL).

We finished the training phase. So we started working attention calls for a crappy internet company. The work was stressful to a Mexican sales support because customers and reps treated us like crap.

After we broke up for some stupid reason she made up, she started to say that I was abusive. Than I even forced myself on her. The thing is that people and I started to get all annoyed at her behaviour. This is because everyone knew how nice I was with the customers, managers, and other people in my work environment.

Well, she continued to throw nasty remarks at me. So we all decided to record the conversations and messages trying to destroy my reputation. We ended gathering like 100 messages and even got her recorded being the “good person” she was against me.

After a few weeks of gathering info, I went to HR to give my evidence against her because the rumors spread even to HR and they were trying to fire me. I delivered the information, and each one of my coworkers started to be called to give their statements. It took like 1 hour until every single one of my coworkers were called in.

She got called, I got a big apology from HR for being targeted in a hostile environment. And she was fired right away. The thing is that she also needed the money for school. And HR would not give her a recommendation letter from the company. She dropped out of school, and is now working at a supermarket.

And even if it is a lot of miles from where I usually bought my stuff, I still use it as my location to buy groceries. And I went at the same hour she works at the same register. I just smile and say, “How is school?” and then leave. B, if you are reading this, see you on Sunday at the supermarket. 😉

