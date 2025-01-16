His Manager Prohibited Him From Drinking Water During His Shift, So Another Employee Made Sure That HR Knew What Had Happened

How far would you go to follow a manager’s order that might affect your health at work?

I’m not allowed to drink on shift? Got it! I work at a restaurant as a part-time waiter (usually 2-3 shifts a week, wither 9-5 or 4-closing). 4 nights ago, we had 2 tables with over 20 guests at each one. There were also several walk-ins, and we were extremely understaffed. A lot of the staff had taken that 4-closing shift off for some unknown reason.

Anyways, I was the most experienced waiter there as there were mostly new hires working. And apart from me, my manager was probably the most senior member of staff there. I’m 17 and I’ve been working there since I was 15. I’m in the UK, so it’s fine for me to be working at this age.

I am tasked with taking a food order from one of the tables. So, I went up, took the order, and put their order into the tills. I then went to drink from the water bottle which I had filled at the start of my shift. My manager told me, “You’re not allowed to drink on shift. It’s far too busy. Put it down.” So I put my drink down.

The next day, I came in for my 9-5 shift and I didn’t drink. Then today, I came in for my 9-5 shift again, and I didn’t drink. My supervisor noticed that I didn’t even have my drink bottle in with me. He asked why and I told him, “Oh, (Manager’s name) told me I couldn’t drink on shift, so I don’t see the point in bringing a water bottle anymore.”

And the supervisor said, “That’s not right. You’re allowed to have a drink at work. It’s a basic human right. I’ll have a chat with HR about this.” Anyways, I just received a message from my manager. Basically saying that he’s sorry for telling me I am not allowed to drink, and that he was wrong.

My supervisor also texted me. Saying that he embarrassed the manager in front of the whole management team and owner of the restaurant. As the manager had been giving the waiters questionable advice for the past while. And apparently, the owner wasn’t happy with him at all.

Sometimes, being too compliant might cost you your health.

Good thing, the supervisor was there to the rescue.

