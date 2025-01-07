Home Depot Worker Was Upset That Customers Left Her A Mess To Clean Up. – ‘Retail honestly is trash.’

How rude!

A Home Depot worker named Cee Cee took to TikTok to complain about the mess that some incredibly disrespectful customers left for her to clean up.

Cee Cee didn’t hold back in her video and the text overlay reads, “Retail honestly is TRASH.”

She said, “I hate working in retail. I hate customers. Y’all come in and do the stupidest ****. I’m not even scared by this. I’m actually very ******* upset.”

Cee Cee showed viewers how customers had rearranged screw-on numbers and put them in the wrong boxes.

Cee Cee said, “Y’all come in stores, make messes, and then leave because it’s funny to you. I do not get paid to clean up messes y’all make. That’s not what they pay me for. That’s not even in my job description. I’m supposed to stock the shelves.”

She added that customers who do things like this think they’re inconveniencing workers, but they’re actually just making things harder for themselves.

Cee Cee asked, “Why even do it?”

Good question…

What is wrong with people?

