Husband Plans Ski Trip To Japan Without Wife, But She Says It’s Unfair That She Has To Stay Home With Their Daughter

Picture this: a new mom juggling full-time work at a hospital, diapers at home, and a husband with a flexible schedule.

Now add in his dream ski trip to Japan—with his buddy, not her.

While he’s hitting the slopes, she’ll be at home, buried under bottles and burp cloths.

Is it selfish to ask him to skip the trip, or is it fair to want a little balance?

AITA for telling my husband not to go on vacation without me? Long story short, but my husband and I have a 1 year old daughter at home. I work full time in a hospital but my husband works from home and has a very flexible schedule. He wants to go abroad to Japan with his friend at the end of January to go skiing.

While I would die to be able to go, I can’t because 1) I don’t have enough PTO and 2) we have a baby at home. From my standpoint, I don’t want him to go because I don’t get to go have fun and I’m jealous.

He is extending our nanny’s hours for that week so technically I will have the childcare coverage that I need, but I still feel like it’s unfair.

AlTA for telling him to stay home?

Jealousy and fairness can be a tricky mix, especially when one partner gets a dose of freedom and the other gets stuck in the daily grind.

Sure, the childcare’s covered, but this isn’t about logistics—it’s about feeling left behind in the fun department.

