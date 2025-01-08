‘I wish him nothing but the worst.’ – If You’ve Ever Worked In Retail, You Know That Customers Can Be The Worst. But This Guy Has A Story That Will Make Your Toes Curl

Working in retail can be difficult, and dealing with customers is almost impossible at times.

This TikToker works at a technology-focused big box store, and has a crazy story about a customer who was out of control.

He starts off the story by saying, “Black Friday this year almost turned into Red Friday when this customer threatened to fight me and then threatened to get his son to fight me.”

Yikes, that is definitely a bad sign. He goes on to explain that he was helping a customer pick out a graphics card when another customer tried to get his attention. When he directed him to his manager for assistance, yet another customer butted in and said, “You’re a ******* ****!” The TikToker says, “I look at him and it just this older guy who is like 60 or 65 and his son standing there by the washers staring at me. And he said, “what gives you the right to talk to him like that?”

That is crazy. That guy wasn’t even involved with the situation.

So, after a little back and forth (and this guy calling the manager over), the customer finally says, “Oh, I’d beat your *** outside.” The worker then explained, “And I said, no you wouldn’t I would put you in jail.” to which the customer said, “Okay, then I’d get my son to fight you.” To which the worker said, “I’d put him in jail.”

This is really crazy. Fortunately, the worker was able to go off on break before things escalated further.

From the break room he could hear that the customer continued to cause problems. One of the other customers even stood up for this TikToker, saying, “Dallas was really helpful and this guy is a complete *******!” Finally, he ended the video by saying, “I wish him nothing but the worst.”

What is wrong with people today? I can’t imagine working in retail.

The whole story is pretty nuts.

