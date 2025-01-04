‘I’m literally freaking out on the phone.’ – Walmart Shopper Warned People About A Banking Scam At The Store

There are so many people wandering around Walmart stores these days that it can be hard to tell even works there.

And perhaps that’s what scammers are counting on…

A woman took to TikTok to complain about a banking scam that a fraudster tried to get her to fall for.

The woman said, “Let me tell you guys about a new scam that’s happening right now. I don’t know if it’s nationwide, but it happened to me.”

She said she was shopping at Walmart and a woman who said she was with “a brand” started talking to her. The TikTokker said she scanned a QR code on the woman’s badge after she asked her to.

She explained, “She walked away. Literally, the only thing that pops up is her badge, and it says ‘Active,’ and it’s nothing else but her badge and a picture of her and supposedly her name.”

The TikTokker said she was worried she might’ve been scammed so she called her bank. A few days later, someone claiming to be from her bank called her and said that someone was trying to send her money through a gaming app.

She said, “I’m literally freaking out on the phone.”

The woman hung up the phone and called her bank. That’s when she found out that the previous call was a scam.

She explained, “I have to basically change everything, order a new card, set up another security measurement, change my email address, all that just because I scanned one thing and she was able to access all of my information.”

She added, “They are very creative with their scams now.”

Check out what she had to say.

Another scam to look out for…

