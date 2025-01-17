Inconsiderate Father’s Actions Results In Daughter Skipping Him On Her Invite List For Noteworthy Events

Do inconsiderate parents get a pass because they’re your blood?

AITA: For NOT INVITING MY DAD TO ANYTHING? My mom and dad married and had my brother, but two years after that my mom got pregnant again. My dad was pretty stuck on the thought of only having one child, but my mom didn’t mind two. So, my mom kept the baby (me). My dad was not very happy with my mom’s choice and that even caused their divorce.

So, just to sum stuff up, my dad didn’t want me, and [even] today he still likes and spoils my brother more. So when it comes to gifts, I always get less.

I know it’s probably the thought that counts, but for my 16th birthday he got me a necklace with someone else name on it. I thought maybe the necklace place made a mistake but he said “No, that’s how its supposed to be…”

I got really mad at my dad because he later on said that the name on the necklace was his new girlfriend (soon to be wife)’s name. He handed my brother a big banner with the words WILL YOU MARRY ME and said, “Hold it up high.”

Honestly, [I] was shocked that he would use my day to ask his girlfriend to be his wife. After the whole marry situation, I waited for my real gift, but never received anything. (He took the necklace and gave it to her).

So til today, I don’t invite him to any school functions or birthdays, etc. AITA

