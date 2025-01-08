iPhone Customer Is Annoyed That He Can’t Find A Feature On His New Phone That Android Phones Have

It’s tough to make the adjustment to Apple products if you’re not used to them, and a man took to TikTok to complain about his recent transition from an Android phone to an iPhone.

He said, “I’m an Android user and I just got an iPhone, and this is part one of things that I find incredibly annoying about iPhones.”

The man showed viewers the difference between copying text on an iPhone and an Android. The difference is that he can copy multiple texts into a clipboard on the Android and he can then choose which text he wants to paste.

He told viewers, “I work from my phone a lot and it is incredibly annoying not to have a clipboard because I’m constantly copying and pasting things going into apps.”

He doesn’t sound happy about this…

Take a look at the video.

All phones are not created equal…

