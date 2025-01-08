January 8, 2025 at 10:47 am

iPhone Customer Is Annoyed That He Can’t Find A Feature On His New Phone That Android Phones Have

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@mechanicallyreviews

It’s tough to make the adjustment to Apple products if you’re not used to them, and a man took to TikTok to complain about his recent transition from an Android phone to an iPhone.

Source: TikTok

He said, “I’m an Android user and I just got an iPhone, and this is part one of things that I find incredibly annoying about iPhones.”

The man showed viewers the difference between copying text on an iPhone and an Android. The difference is that he can copy multiple texts into a clipboard on the Android and he can then choose which text he wants to paste.

Source: TikTok

He told viewers, “I work from my phone a lot and it is incredibly annoying not to have a clipboard because I’m constantly copying and pasting things going into apps.”

He doesn’t sound happy about this…

Source: TikTok

Take a look at the video.

@mechanicallyreviews

I cannot believe that a 1600 dollar phone does not have this feature #iphone #android

♬ original sound – Mechanic

Here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

One person asked a question.

Source: TikTok

Another viewer chimed in.

Source: TikTok

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok

All phones are not created equal…

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter