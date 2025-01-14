When you have a kind and generous partner, the least you can do is be loyal to them.

This person shares a story about a couple who was in a relationship for 5 years.

The boyfriend was kind enough to pay for his girlfriend’s car payments when she lost her job.

However, he found out that she was cheating on him, so he devised a genius plan to get back at her.

Good luck paying for the car This happened to a friend of a friend, but this is what I was told. For ease of story and to hide identities, the names I will use are Jack and Jill. A bit of a back story, Jack and Jill had been going out for nearly 5 years by the point of this story. A year prior, Jill lost her job due to the company she worked for being liquidated.

Jack offered to help with Jill’s car payments.

Money got tight for Jill, so Jack offered to help by covering her car payments. These include monthly installment, road tax, insurance, and fuel. So she could put the money she got to rent and utilities until she got a new job and was financially stable. Jack had a fairly decent job, so it wasn’t a strain on his income.

Jill got too lazy to get back to work.

A year goes by and Jill was still unemployed, but not through rejections. She got lazy and just spent all day doing nothing around her house, whilst Jack was at work. One day, Jack got off work early and decided to surprise Jill on the way back home. But as he was approaching her house, he saw another car in her driveway.

He didn’t confront them yet.

He parked on the street and snuck up to the house. He looked through the window to see Jill with another man. Jack was annoyed, but he didn’t burst in there. He walked away, got into his car, and drove off.

Jack wanted revenge.

When Jack got home, he did a little digging and found out who the guy was through Facebook. And found she had been having an affair for half a year with this guy. He was now really mad, and wanted revenge. And he knew the best way to do it.

He decided to stop all her car payments.

This is where the revenge comes in. Jill loved her car even though she barely used it. So what jack did was stop all the payments that were going out of his bank account and onto her account. As the car was in her name, it was easy to do it. As the payments had only just gone out, he had to wait for the end of the month for his revenge to unfold.

Jill asked him what happened to his car payments, and he had the perfect response.

The end of the month came and Jill’s bank card was declined at the shops. She called the bank up to find out what was going on. And they told her she has gone over drawn because of the car payments going out her account. Jill phoned Jack, and asked why the payment was coming out of her accounts and not his. Jack coldly replied, “Because I know you cheated on me, and I’m not gonna pay for my ex-girlfriend’s car.” Then, he hung up.

Jill’s car was repossessed by the bank, and now has to take the bus to work.

The fallout of the revenge was she tried to get Jack to pay for the car. She even got lawsuits involved. But as she was the soul owner of the car, it was declared that he had no legal responsibilities to it. As she couldn’t afford her road tax or insurance, she couldn’t drive the car, and eventually, she got so far behind in the payments, and the car was repossessed. To pay her debt, she had to get a minimum wage job and now takes the bus to and from work.

Simple revenge but the result is catastrophic!

