Man Gets A Parking Ticket, But After Discovering Loophole That Forces Staff To Count $5 At A Time He Plans To Pay It Using 1,300 Coins

Parking tickets are frustrating, but sometimes, the way people choose to pay them makes the situation a lot more entertaining.

How far would you go to prove a point? Would you just pay the fines and move on? Or would you follow the rules just enough to create a little chaos?

In the following story, one person finds themselves dealing with this situation and decides to have a little fun.

Here’s what they did.

I got a parking ticket…. Nobody is a fan of parking tickets, except the people receiving the money. But nobody hates them more than myself, this is a promise as you will see. I’ve read many stories of the crazy ways people have paid them, my favourite being the man from South Australia who tried to pay a $60 fine with 5c coins. He walked into his local council office with the bag of coins and asked if they take cash, and the lady obviously said yes. He dumps this bag of 1200 5c pieces on the table and says enjoy before leaving. It turns out, though, that our currency laws don’t allow coins of that denomination to be accepted for more than $5, so he failed.

Here’s his plan.

For the people who didn’t catch that, that’s a glaringly obvious loophole. So my plan is simple: I have a $65 fine that will withdraw in 5c coins, make my way to my local council office, and pay $5 at a time. I will walk in, pay $5, leave, walk back in immediately, pay another $5, repeat 11 more times. By law, they are not taking a payment of more than $5 in 5c coins, which means they have to take it. I get to watch 1300 coins counted up painfully slowly because I’m really going to drag this out.

Wow! That’s one way to get back at them.

Let’s check out what the readers over at Reddit have to say about this plan.

As this person points out, they may not take partial payments.

Yikes! Signs were installed after this person parked.

Agree! It’s not nice to take it out on someone who has nothing to do with it.

Here’s some good advice.

This plan may not work.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.