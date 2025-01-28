When it comes to online games, players can be creative and competitive at the same time.

This man found out that someone used his email to sign up for an online chess website. When he realized why they did this, he made sure they weren’t able to access the account.

Read the full story below.

Use my email to sign up? Lose your account I was driving home one evening, maybe half past eight at night. My phone chimed in my pocket. It was the “generic” notification. I figured I had a calendar reminder for something.

This man received a welcome email from Chess.com.

I got home, and checked my notifications. I see an email from chess.com, telling me “Welcome to Chess.com.” And saying I could verify my account via the email. Given that I was driving, and generally have no real interest in having another account for something, I figured this. Someone was using my email address as a throwaway.

He logged in and learned that the account was being used to increase experience and levels.

So, I logged in and realised the person who created the account was using it to farm up XP and levels. I’m not super clear on the leveling system in chess.com but I assume more games won means more levels. They had their own account that they were playing against.

He decided to keep the account but changed the password.

So I changed the password, and logged out of all devices. Now I have a chess.com account that I didn’t sign up for but I changed the name to something snarky, and the profile picture to the Aliens meme. I’ve never used it, but I’m not letting anyone else have it.

Sounds like a good way to get even, but the chess player will probably just find another throwaway account to play against.

Let’s check out how others react to this story on Reddit.

This person has a similar story.

This user shares theirs, too.

Meanwhile, for another petty revenge story…

A chess.com user speaks up.

Finally, here are some idea from this person.

Some online users would do anything to level up.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.