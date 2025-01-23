Driver Received A Parking Ticket Despite Having A Parking Permit, And When He Disputed The Violation, He Ended Up Being Fined Even More

They say every rule has an exception, but this man proved it wrong.

He parked on the street with a parking permit in his window; however, due to the weather, the permit fell, and he received a parking ticket.

When he tried to dispute the violation, but he ended up being fined more. That’s when he got an idea about how to get even!

Fine me a parking ticket when I have proof of purchase? This happened the other year, when lockdown was serious. My mate tested positive for Covid So I did the proper thing of cancelling my holiday and isolating for two weeks. This was right at the start before self-testing was available, so I just followed the guidelines.

It was a very cold fortnight. So cold, that at some point, the adhesive on my parking permit fell from the windscreen into the foot well. When I finally return to the world, I go to my van, and see a parking ticket for the previous night. My van hadn’t moved in two weeks. And the same parking attendant everyday, just following the rules, hits me with a £75 fine.

I call the company up and get them to check their payment record. My £25/month permit was up to date, and they have my vehicle details. They told me the rules on the signs are clear. If you don’t display a ticket, you will receive said fine. No ifs or buts.

I tried to fight it further and further, going nowhere. With my stubbornness, it ended up costing me nearly £200. Then it dawned on me. If they’re not checking a system and just looking for a permit, why am I still paying for it?

I called up and cancelled my monthly renewal, and kept hold of the permit. That was about 21 months ago. It’s so bleached from the sun you can hardly make it out. But it’s valid in every way that matters to the parking attendant, and I keep saving an extra £25/month.

In the end, he’s saving money by paying the fine!

If the system is flawed, make the flaws work for you!

