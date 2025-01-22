Man Refused To Give His Late Wife’s Clothes To His Sister, So His Mom Got Mad At Him And Sided With The Sister

The loss of one’s partner is a tragic thing to deal with.

This man lost his wife, but all his sister cared about was getting her dead sister-in-law’s clothes.

Everything got pretty dramatic, and everyone started blaming the grieving widower.

AITA for not giving my sister my wife’s clothes? My wife was a corporate lawyer and mediator. She had some very nice work clothes. She was diagnosed with ovarian cancer, and was gone in two years. The last six months of her life were hell.

My sister, Sarah, didn’t do anything for us during that time. My wife never liked her. I do not like her. She is a selfish cow.

At my wife’s wake, she started asking about my wife’s clothes. I brushed her off. She wanted to pick out a few pieces to “remember my wife by.” I ignored her.

It’s been six months, and I’ve attended my mom’s birthday, but I’m still not in the mood to deal with people. Then Sarah comes, asking about my wife’s clothes. I said my wife wanted me to donate them to this women’s shelter she often helped to help women in need with their court cases, court appointments, and job interviews.

My sister Sarah said my wife was even selfish in death. I asked her what the heck did she mean. And she started going off on how my wife always thought she was better than her. She added that it’s not fair that the clothes are going to charity and not to family.

I told my sister, I would rather see my wife’s clothes lit on fire than on her back. My sister started crying. My mom came over to see what was wrong, and told me to be easy on my sister because she was talking about my wife’s death hard.

The insanity of that coming out of my mom’s mouth made me grab my gift and leave. My mom acts like I had to ruin her birthday by being melodramatic. But I cannot believe their emotional blackmail towards me over clothes that they have no right to.

It’s sad how some people can’t respect their deceased loved one’s wishes.

