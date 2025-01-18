New Dad Asked To Be Seated At The Back So He Can Easily Sneak Out In Case His Baby Causes Disruptions, But The Usher Insists They Use Their Assigned Seats

Parents of toddlers know that you can’t expect small children to stay still the entire time during a service or assembly.

That’s why this man and his wife requested to be seated at the back of the chapel.

So that they can bring out their kids in case they start becoming fussy.

However, they were assigned middle-row seats instead.

Read the story below and find out what this entailed.

Assigned seat? You sure about that? When my wife and I were in college in the late eighties, we had a mandatory chapel. They took roll by observing empty seats. And then assessing a fine after so many absences.

This man and his wife requested to be seated at the back

We came to college after my stint in the military. We arrived with two small children. The youngest was only a couple of months old, and he was a screamer when upset. When we were getting our chapel seats, we asked to be close to the back and on an end. So that we could take the baby out if necessary.

They were given middle-row seats instead.

We ended up in the middle of row “L” (last row being “AA). Ok, we made friends with our nearby students. We are still friends to this day.

Their baby was distractingly fussy during an assembly.

Several weeks into the semester, the school President begins addressing the assembly and my son loses his mind. He’s screaming like he’s being unalived in a pitch that will almost shatter glass. He’s not wet. He won’t take a bottle or pacifier. I start to make my way past the six or seven people on the aisle.

His wife told him not to bring out the baby.

My wife, thru clenched teeth, says, “Don’t you dare move!” So little man caterwauls for 35 full minutes. Stopping almost immediately when we get up. After chapel, we gather in the student union to get lunch, and regroup before our next classes.

The Dean finally moved them to the back seat.

Here comes the Dean of students. “So… I was wondering if y’all would be interested in moving to a seat near the back on the aisle?” My wife, sweet as pie, says, “We asked for that when we registered. We were told that it wasn’t possible. Now, we and the kids have made friends with the folks around us.” Dean: “We can move all of you?” The rest of our time there, we and our compadres sat no closer than row “V”.

Proper teamwork leads to great results!

This marriage is going to last, I can tell.

