Mom Double Checks Daughters’ Bags After Her Husband Packs Them, And Once He Finds Out He Gets Offended At Her Second Guessing

AITA for checking my daughters’ bags after my husband packed them? My (36F) husband (39M) and I are going on a brief vacation with our daughters (twins, 5 yo). I was busy at work getting things done before I had to go away, and when I came home I saw that my husband had already packed our girls’ bags, which is something that I usually do whenever we leave town.

So I opened the bags to see what he put in there and to see if he hadn’t forgotten anything. He asked me what I was doing, and I told him I was just double checking. To my surprise he got mad. He said I made him feel like I don’t even trust him to pack two bags. That I sometimes complain that he could help more with the girls and around the house but I always take matters into my own hands when he tries to be proactive.

I told him he’s making a big deal out of this. I was simply double checking – and thank god I did because he didn’t pack enough underwear and packed a sweater that doesn’t fit our daughter anymore. He is now giving me the silent treatment. Could I have been the AH here?

This person says she had every right to do what she did.

This person says even adults have to double check their own stuff.

This person says although it wasn’t wrong, a communication issue might be the problem here.

