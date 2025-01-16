January 16, 2025 at 12:15 pm

Mom Double Checks Daughters’ Bags After Her Husband Packs Them, And Once He Finds Out He Gets Offended At Her Second Guessing

by Diana Whelan

Source: Reddit/AITA/Pexels/ Ivan Samkov

When her husband took the initiative to pack for their twins’ vacation, this mom thought she’d save herself some work.

But old habits are hard to break, and a quick double-check by mom spiraled into a marital standoff.

Read on for the story.

AITA for checking my daughters’ bags after my husband packed them?

My (36F) husband (39M) and I are going on a brief vacation with our daughters (twins, 5 yo).

I was busy at work getting things done before I had to go away, and when I came home I saw that my husband had already packed our girls’ bags, which is something that I usually do whenever we leave town.

Thank you, but also, no thank you.

So I opened the bags to see what he put in there and to see if he hadn’t forgotten anything.

He asked me what I was doing, and I told him I was just double checking.

To my surprise he got mad.

He said I made him feel like I don’t even trust him to pack two bags.

That I sometimes complain that he could help more with the girls and around the house but I always take matters into my own hands when he tries to be proactive.

Relax, bro…

I told him he’s making a big deal out of this.

I was simply double checking – and thank god I did because he didn’t pack enough underwear and packed a sweater that doesn’t fit our daughter anymore.

He is now giving me the silent treatment.

Could I have been the AH here?

It’s a classic case of good intentions clashing with different standards.

Whether it’s about trust or just a parenting misstep, Reddit was pretty confident who was in the right.

This person says she had every right to do what she did.

This person says even adults have to double check their own stuff.

This person says although it wasn’t wrong, a communication issue might be the problem here.

He packed the bags, but he also packed the drama…

She might need to loosen the reins just a little bit.

