Mom Prioritizes A Daughter’s Doctor Visit, So Her Son’s Cry For Help Goes Ignored

Being a single mom is a balancing act, but when one child’s health consistently takes precedence, it’s bound to stir up some tension.

A mom of two recently found herself in hot water after dismissing her son’s complaints of illness, only to realize later he wasn’t exaggerating.

Read on for the story.

AITA for initially not believing my son when he said he was sick? I’m a 48-year-old single mom to two kids, we’ll call them Rachel and Vik. Rachel recently turned 18, and she has a lot of chronic health issues she’s been struggling with since she was little. We’ve been blessed that she has a lot of good periods, but right now she’s having some trouble, likely due to the stress of next year’s graduation and all that entails. I’ve been kept pretty busy making sure she stays as healthy as possible. I think Vik has always resented the extra attention his sister receives, which is understandable. I’ve always tried my best to make sure he has special time devoted to him, too, but I’d be lying if I said Rachel’s health hasn’t taken precedence over everything else.

Sounds like someone’s feelings might need some extra TLC, too.

About a month ago we had the good news that Vik will likely be graduating early due to academic excellence. I was so happy and congratulated him, but I noticed that since then his behavior seemed to be worse. He was more moody, short with me, not eating meals I made. Last week I took Rachel to the doctor’s over a sinus issue. While we were there Vik called from school saying he was in a lot of pain and could I take him home early. I told him he knew I was at the doctor with Rachel. He got pissy and said some not-so-nice things about me favoring her. I’ll admit I jumped to conclusions and thought that this, combined with his other bad behavior, meant he was just trying to get attention, since his early graduation news hadn’t given him enough. I told him because of his attitude I wasn’t picking him up early at all, and after Rachel’s doctor visit was over I went to work as usual.

Looks like his cry for attention turned into a full-blown shout.

When I got home, everything seemed normal. But when I called the kids down for dinner Vik didn’t come. When I checked his room I quickly realize he’s genuinely sick. I immediately rushed him to the doctor’s and apologized profusely to him for not believing him initially. I tried to explain that his behavior recently is why I assumed he just wanted attention. He said if it was Rachel I wouldn’t have made that assumption, though I assured him this wasn’t true. Since then he hasn’t really talked to me. Was I really wrong? I think I made an honest mistake and corrected it as soon as I found out things were serious.

While her apology was a step in the right direction, this might be one of those moments Vik remembers for a long time.

The commenters didn’t hold back—calling this a wake-up call for a parent trying to juggle too much at once.

This person has some slap-in-the-face comments for Mom.

This person has a lot of questions.

And this person thinks the relationship is on its way to being permanently damaged.

Mom thought it was a case of sibling drama—turns out, it was a real health emergency.

Everyone feels sorry for the son.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.